MIDDAY EXPERT: June Job Numbers, Training Camp In Mankato

CEO & President of Greater Mankato Growth Jonathan Zierdt joined KEYC News 12 this Midday. He spoke about June job numbers and the big gains the Mankato MSA saw during the month. He also touched on the sector that saw the biggest jump, the manufacturing sector.

Zierdt also talked about the bittersweet announcement that this is the final year for Vikings Training Camp in Mankato. He spoke about the Camp's economic impact and how they plan to celebrate this year. He also said efforts are underway to come up with ideas to fill that economic void, as Vikings Training Camp moves to Eagan.