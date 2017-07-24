Former GOP Party Chair Downey Enters 2018 Race for Governor

Minnesota's former Republican party chairman is running for governor.

Keith Downey announced his 2018 campaign for the open seat on Monday. Downey is a former state representative who recently left the state party after serving two terms as its chairman. But he's positioning himself as a political outsider.

Downey says too many residents no longer see opportunities to succeed in Minnesota. His campaign platform calls for reducing government spending and cutting taxes.

He's the latest Republican candidate in a field that includes Rep. Matt Dean and Hennepin County Commissioner and 2014 gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson. Five big-name Democrats are already in the race to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, who will leave office in early 2019 when his second term ends.

