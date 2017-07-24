Mankato Public Safety: Volunteer Firefighters Needed

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking to add to its roster of volunteer firefighters.

Volunteers would live at station number 3 located at the intersection of Balcerzak and Pohl Road.

Deputy Director Jeff Bengston says the department is always searching for volunteer firefighters but the need is even greater right now. Four people are currently stationed at fire station number 3 and the department has room for nine.

Deputy Director Jeff Bengston says, "The setting there is similar to a dorm room but the benefits are well first that you get to help your community and learn to be a volunteer firefighter. But second, one of the other benefits is folks that live there live rent free in exchange for staffing ten nights a month."

Volunteer Firefighter Brandon Braaten says, "It's got a lot to offer with the community, the community really looks up to you. It's just great seeing the kids faces every time you go by."

Applicants are required to pass a background test and be at least 18 years old.

All required training and equipment will be provided.

Applications are due by July 31.

To apply visit https://www.mankatomn.gov/home/showdocument?id=1196 and Mail or deliver application to 710 South Front Street Mankato, MN 56001.



