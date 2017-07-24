Ag In Classroom Tour Visits Mankato

The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
Winona police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case.
Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.
The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.
Andrew Frederickson of New Ulm receives stayed sentence. Logan Harris of Lino Lakes receives prison term.
The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of ``easily startled'' officers.
Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people. The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..
