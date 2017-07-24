Ag In Classroom Tour Visits Mankato

Some local teachers spend the day on the farm...

The MDA's Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom program is leading a

group of about 40 Kindergarten through 12th grade educators on a Summer Tour.

The Many Faces of Agriculture Teacher Tour offers educators a first–hand look into the world of agriculture.

They took part in hands–on activities designed to help them incorporate more agriculture.

Today, their first stop of the two–day tour was at the New Sweden Dairy Farm and then the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.

Education Specialist Sue Knott says, "The children's Museum here of Southern Minnesota gives a really great opportunity to see agricultural in action. The animals are here there's the famers market, different area farmers are highlighted int eh posters and presentations and there's some really great educators here that we're excited to tell the story about the museum."

Their final stop for day one is at Farmamerica.

Tomorrow's tour entails visits to the University of Minnesota – Waseca's southern Research and Outreach center and Chankaska Creek Winery.

--KEYC News 12