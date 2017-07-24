KEYC - AP's Absence Makes Room For New Backs

AP's Absence Makes Room For New Backs

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp.

A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.

The Minnesota Vikings backfield looks a little different this year with offseason acquisition Latavius Murray, and second round draft pick Dalvin Cook in the mix to fill the void left by Adrian Peterson.

"He's going to go down as one of the greatest in history. I just gotta go out there and work, I can't have that in my head. Adrian Peterson is one of the greats, one of the people I look up to. I can't compare myself to him," said Cook.

The Vikings had the worst rushing game in the league last year.

This off–season Minnesota made it a point to improve its ground game by bolstering the O–line and signing 2 big name backs.

Murray spent the last four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Last year, the Central Florida product rushed for almost 800 yards and 12 TD's hauling in 33 receptions for almost 300 yards.

Meanwhile Cook racked up over 1700 rushing yards last season at Florida State in a system similar to the Vikings.

"You saw principles of zone running, gap running, pass protection where he was involved. He was involved in route running, so he has a pretty good foundation on what we're going to ask him to do, so I think that helps him," said Pat Shurmur, Vikings offensive coordinator.

With Peterson's departure the starting spot is up for grabs with plenty of names hoping to be the featured back.

"When you have that kind of competition in the room it only makes everyone better. At the end of the day, the best player is going to play. Whether that's me, Dalvin, Jet, Newby. The best running back is going to play. Everyone has to have that mindset, and go out there and compete," said Murray.

Even though Murray is starting the year out on the PUP list, we're still expecting big things from him this season. 

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

