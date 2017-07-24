RAGBRAI Ride About Cycling And Community

The 45th year of the west to east journey across Iowa is underway.

Cyclists departed Orange City July 23 for day one of RAGBRAI, arriving in Spencer in the afternoon.

Day two got underway July 24.

It's hard to miss, stretching on as far as eyes can see and overflowing any town it stops in.

Glen Coleman said, "It's great fun."

Daryl Solomon said, "It's nice to see that their people like me who like to ride their bike."

This is the 45th year of RAGBRAI, starting off with just a few hundred in the 1970's and now growing to an average of 20,000 or more.

Some are ventured out for the very first time.

Scott Nevitt, who is riding his first RAGBRAI, said, "You see the countryside and all the riders, I wasn't a huge cyclist, so I hadn't really experienced this before."

Others are making it a tradition, some nearing three decades.

Victoria Szopinski, who is marking her 28th RAGBRAI, said, "Many years it was the biking, but I know a lot of people. I have a team that I ride with, so now I come to socialize and the biking not so much."

This morning, the convoy departed Spencer for Algona.

Spencer saying goodbye to the cyclists after 24 hours provided them a chance to show all their hard work paying off.

RAGBRAI Spencer Publicity Chair Andrea Wiesenmeyer said, "We've been working really hard for the last almost six months since they announced and we had a great event here in Spencer. Hopefully, the community all benefited and had a really good time and showed how Spencer shines."

Along today's more than 70 mile leg, cyclists and support teams turned small towns like Ayrshire – population 139 – and Curlew – 56 – into a bustling two wheeled metropolises.

But for a husband and wife from New Jersey, Glen Coleman and Daryl Solomon, it serves at a dream come true as they take part in their first RAGBRAI ride.

Glen Coleman said, "Really a bucket list type of thing. It's something that we've heard about. There is a certain mystic and kind of fan fair about it."

Daryl Solomon said, "We really like to do bike riding. That's what we do every summer, and this is like extremely fun."

As cyclists from all over the country and world complete this journey including some for a day, part, or all of the trip, today (July 24) RAGBRAI's also recognizing one of its most famous vendors, with a very signature pork chop and welcoming call, who passed away last November.

Matt Bernhard said, "They got to love him and made him famous. Called him Mr. Pork Chop. He had this pork chop call with his load big beller that he could do all week long."

Mr. Pork Chop, Paul Bernhard's son Matt and family now runs the stand, still drawing cyclists 35 years later.

Matt Bernhard said, "They came through our little town of Bancroft in 1982, so we cooked for them, and the bikers just thought it was the greatest piece of meat they ever had so he started going on RAGBRAI."

Algona welcomed riders with entertainment that runs through midnight.

And it would not be Iowa without a little bit of politics, even at the local level.

Szopinski said, “This year I’m running for mayor in my community in Ames Iowa, so I’m doing a little campaigning while I’m out here too.”

The 400-mile trip wraps up Saturday, July 26 in Lansing.

--KEYC News 12