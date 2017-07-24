Flu Reports Shouldn't Alarm Dog Owners

The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
Winona police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case.
Andrew Frederickson of New Ulm receives stayed sentence. Logan Harris of Lino Lakes receives prison term.
The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.
Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.
The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of ``easily startled'' officers.
