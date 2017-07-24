Flu Reports Shouldn't Alarm Dog Owners

With a handful of canine influenza cases having been reported in Minnesota, some owners are concerned about their pet's health.

Only four cases have been reported in Minnesota, one in the Willmar area, three in St. Cloud.

Dr. Ken Ambrose with the Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital says there is an infectious cough going around but that is not the influenza virus, simply a typical summer cough called mycoplasma that goes through boarding facilities, grooming parlors and dog parks. It's not as dangerous, more of an inconvenience.



"Even influenza is not overly dangerous except for certain populations; the old, the infirmed, the very young are going to be much more prone to the more serious cases," Dr. Ambrose said.



Of the total population that gets influenza, only about 10 percent will get extremely sick. Some may even need supportive care.



"But the main thing is keeping fluids going in and keeping them eating just like with people and if they're not doing that they might need a little hospitalization," Ambrose added.



The flu is spread through panting and saliva. The dog doesn't need to be showing signs of sickness to be contagious.



"There's about a two to five day incubation period and they are contagious after they recover from it as well. They will harbor it and they say if they were to get sick, they should be isolated for about a 4 week period of time," Ambrose said.



Dr. Ambrose says there is no need to worry there will be an outbreak like the one in Chicago in 2015 when hundreds of dogs became sick. There is a vaccine available for owners who are worried about their pet's health.



"It's not something we're recommending everyone rush in and get done. Certainly if there are dog shows, if you do a lot of boarding or like to take them on these social outings it might be something to consider unless you just want to modify what you're doing until we find out if this is an issue," Ambrose said.



The State Board of Animal Health is watching the cases closely and sends out notifications whenever new ones pop up.

--KEYC News 12