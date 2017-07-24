One Dead in Accident Near Henderson

One person is dead following a semi versus pickup truck accident in Sibley County.

It happened around 4 Monday afternoon on highway 19 west of Henderson.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol the pickup truck went left of center, striking the semi just outside of Henderson.

Lt. Kevin McDonald says, "The semi was going Eastbound on Highway 19 and we had a pickup truck headed Westbound 19. The crash took place behind me, it was a head on collision but not directly head on. About a quarter of the vehicles each were hit."

The driver of the pickup was killed.

The semi truck driver received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

