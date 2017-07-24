UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Killed In Henderson Crash

UPDATE: 6:01 a.m.

Authorities have identified the man killed in a semi versus pickup truck accident in Sibley County. The accident happened around 4 yesterday afternoon on highway 19 west of Henderson.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol the pickup truck driven by 72-year-old James Alan Todd, of Arlington was westbound, and crossed the centerline, striking the eastbound semi.

That semi was driven by 75-year-old Clarence Maschke Jr. of Norwood Young America.

Todd was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maschke Jr. was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lt. Kevin McDonald says, "The semi was going Eastbound on Highway 19 and we had a pickup truck headed Westbound 19. The crash took place behind me, it was a head on collision but not directly head on. About a quarter of the vehicles each were hit."

