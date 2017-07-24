Police Investigate Shootings Deaths of Winona Couple

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a Winona couple.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said he had struggled with a girlfriend over a handgun. He said the firearm went off and that she was struck in the head.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with him. They backed away when they heard a gunshot. Officers eventually entered the residence and found the couple dead. Police identified them as 43-year-old Dano Ray Radawitz and 34-year-old Jaida Marie Hoffman.

Police say it's too early to know what led to the struggle or if drugs or alcohol were factors.

-KEYC News 12