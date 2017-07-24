Police Investigate Shootings Deaths of Winona Couple

One person is dead following a semi versus pickup truck accident in Sibley County.
The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
Andrew Frederickson of New Ulm receives stayed sentence. Logan Harris of Lino Lakes receives prison term.
Winona police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case.
The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.
Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.
