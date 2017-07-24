Search Warrant: Woman Hit Car Before Shooting

A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.

The search warrant filed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that it wasn't clear exactly what happened next, "but the female became deceased in the alley."

The search warrant did not explicitly say that Damond was the woman who slapped the cruiser.

Officer Mohamed Noor is on paid leave for fatally shooting Damond after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor's partner told investigators that he was startled by a loud noise shortly before Damond appeared at the car. The search warrant doesn't say if the slap was the loud noise.

4:15 p.m.

The personnel records for a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman have been released.

The records show Officer Mohamed Noor was hired as a cadet in March 2015 and then went on to pass the exam and become a licensed sworn police officer.

The records show Noor also took multiple training courses, but there are no details about how he performed.

Noor is on paid leave after killing 40-year-old Justine Damond on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The records released Monday don't list any awards or commendations for Noor. Records previously released show he had three complaints against him, including one that was dismissed with no discipline and two that are pending.

State authorities are investigating potential criminal charges. He also faces an internal use of force investigation.

-KEYC News 12