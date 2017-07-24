KEYC - Boy Killed While Riding Bike

Boy Killed While Riding Bike

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A 13–year–old boy from Emmetsburg is killed while riding his bike.

According to his obituary Colby Sandbulte was killed last Friday while riding his bike in Emmetsburg.

No other details of the accident are available at this time.

Services for Colby are Tuesday.

-KEYC News 12