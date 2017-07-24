Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Renville County

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house on fire on the 41000 block of 660th Avenue. This location is about 3 miles northeast of Franklin in Bandon Township. The caller reported that there were flames coming out of the kitchen and that both occupants of the mobile house were outside.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found the majority of the trailer house to be engulfed in flames. The initial investigation showed that the fire started in the kitchen while the couple was cooking on the stove. It is believed that something combustible was near the stove at the time and caught fire. The house was considered a total loss and displaced both occupants.

The sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Ambulance, Fairfax Fire Department and the American Red Cross.

-KEYC News 12