Roundabouts On The Radar For Belgrade

The city of North Mankato has big plans for Belgrade Avenue, the main artery through lower North.



There's the potential for three roundabouts and a host of other changes to the road.



By no means are any of the big changes included on the Belgrade Avenue Corridor Study just around the corner. Instead, they're long-term goals for the arterial road, things the city should chip away over time, using the study, and the Belgrade Master Plan, as a guide.



"Crosswalks. Bumpouts. Things that can slow traffic down a bit. Parking - perception is there's a lack of it. Probably not. Maybe we just need better signage. There's a lot of things in these documents you can implement at this time at a minimal cost," Committee Chair Randy Zellmer said.

Potential changes include expanding the sidewalks and converting the road to two lanes with a middle turn lane on the 200 block and to the east.

There's also talk of bumpouts at various intersections, as well as roundabouts the 169 on and off ramps, Range Street, and the intersection at Lee Boulevard.



"There was definitely a recognition that something needs to happen there. That it's challenging to make that left to go south on Lee Boulevard from Belgrade, especially on the busy times of day. We looked at the contours and the profile and think it can work. You can study that a bit more if you decide to move forward with that." Bolton & Menk's Angie Bersaw said.

