Vikings Place Murray on PUP, Floyd on NFI

For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp. A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.
The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.
The Minnesota Vikings rookies and select Veterans opened training camp in Mankato Monday. The coaches had the rookies and select veterans reported early to give them an extra opportunity to get reacquainted with the terminology and expectations of training camp, so they'll be ready to go when the rest of the team reports on Wednesday.
Minnesota Vikings training camp is finally here as rookies and other select players check in to MSU for its 52nd edition in Mankato.
Mankato Golf Club Member Lee Beske had quite the round of golf on Thursday at the Golf Club. Beske shot four twos in his round of 18-holes. He birdied the par three 9th, 12th and 16th and shot a double eagle on the Par 5 10th hole. Beske used his 3-wood to sink the 240-yard shot.
Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship from handing down jerseys to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...
The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.
