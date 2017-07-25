MnDOT To Close Portion Of Highway 22 For Maintenance Work Thursday

One person is dead following a semi versus pickup truck accident in Sibley County.
A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.
A 13–year–old boy from Emmetsburg is killed while riding his bike
The personnel records for a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman have been released
North Mankato looks at long-term solutions for main road in Lower North
Andrew Frederickson of New Ulm receives stayed sentence. Logan Harris of Lino Lakes receives prison term.
The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
