MnDOT To Close Portion Of Highway 22 For Maintenance Work Thursday

If you’re planning to take Highway 22 north of Mankato Thursday, you’ll want to reroute.

Weather permitting, Highway 22 from Blue Earth County Road 26 to North Riverfront Drive will be closed Thursday for maintenance work.

Traffic will be detoured to North Riverfront Drive and Highway 14. Highway 169 is also an alternate route motorists can take. The road is expected to reopen Friday.

MnDOT says crews will be installing a seal coat to prolong the lifespan of the pavement on Highway 22.

The Highway 14 bypass will also be closed overnight Thursday for crews to complete deck repair on the Minnesota River Bridge.