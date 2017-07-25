President Trump Keeps Up Twitter Pressure On Health Care

President Donald Trump says ``we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!'' on health care.

Trump has been pressuring Senate Republicans to vote on a health care bill ``after 7 years of talking.'' A procedural vote is planned for Tuesday.

Trump says on Twitter Tuesday morning that Obamacare is ``torturing'' Americans. He says ``I have pen in hand'' to sign a bill and is urging a vote either to repeal, or to repeal and replace the Obama law.

Trump says it's ``so great'' that ailing Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to Washington to vote for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Trump's describes McCain's move as ``brave'' and the senator as an ``American hero.'' During the 2016 campaign, Trump questioned McCain's status as a war hero, saying, ``He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured.''