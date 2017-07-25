American Red Cross Offering Incentive For Blood Donors

While thousands have answered the emergency call for blood and platelet donations, the American Red Cross says there continues to be a critical blood shortage.
Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June.
Since the organization issued the call for donors earlier this month, they've seen a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments.
Still, the Red Cross says blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in.
To thank those that donate between July 26 and August 31, The Red Cross is giving out a $5 Target gift card. .
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15
Blue Earth
Garden City
7/29/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Fair, 340 Fairgrounds St.
Mankato
7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mankato Clinic, 1400 Madison Ave.
7/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 1401 S Riverfront Drive
7/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
7/31/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
8/10/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
8/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
_______________
Brown
Hanska
8/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 201 Broadway St.
New Ulm
7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th N.
7/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alliance Bank, 322 N. Minnesota St.
8/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.
Springfield
8/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Springfield High School, 12 Burns Ave.
_______________
Carver
Chanhassen
7/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., HealthSource Chiropractic, 470 W. 78th St.
Norwood
8/2/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Elementary School, 655 7th St. SW
Waconia
7/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Neubauer Chiropractic, 20 W. Main St.
_______________
Dodge
Mantorville
7/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 515 Walnut St.
_______________
Fillmore
Mabel
7/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 114 N. Main St.
_______________
Freeborn
Albert Lea
7/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Thorne Crest Senior Living, 1201 Garfield Ave.
7/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.
8/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.
8/9/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sterling Drug, 410 Bridge Ave.
Hollandale
8/2/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hollandale Reformed Church, 101 Park Ave.
_______________
Goodhue
Cannon Falls
8/8/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 511 Belle St. W.
Dennison
8/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dennison Lutheran Church, 37514 3rd Ave.
Goodhue
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 105 Broadway
Kenyon
8/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Michaels Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.
Red Wing
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Road
7/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 124 Tyler Road S.
8/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 701 Hewitt Blvd.
8/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 3142 S. Service Drive
Welch
8/3/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Road
_______________
Le Sueur
Le Sueur
7/28/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Le Sueur Henderson High School, 821 E. Ferry St.
LeCenter
7/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave.
Montgomery
8/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW
Waterville
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 14534 MN 60
_______________
Mower
Austin
7/25/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2000 Oakland Ave. W.
8/2/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Accentra Credit Union, 400 4th Ave. NE
8/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mower County Employees, 201 1st St. NE
8/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., National Guard Armory, 800 21st St. NE
8/8/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., National Guard Armory, 800 21st St. NE
8/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., National Guard Armory, 800 21st St. NE
8/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 306 2nd St. NW
8/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 306 2nd St. NW
Brownsdale
8/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 411 W. Main St.
Grand Meadow
8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grand Meadow Lutheran Church, 115 First St. NE
Lyle
8/3/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 103 Pershing
_______________
Nicollet
North Mankato
7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
7/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belgrade Ave United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman Ave.
8/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
St. Peter
7/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Scholarship America, 1 Scholarship Way
8/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., River's Edge Hospital and Clinic, 1900 N. Sunrise Drive
_______________
Rice
Faribault
7/26/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
8/1/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
8/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
8/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faribault Lodge #2098 Loyal Order of Moose, 1810 NW 4th St.
8/4/2017: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Rice County Fair, 1814 2nd Ave. NW
8/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Crux Church, 112 Central Ave.
Lonsdale
7/26/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
7/27/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eagles Club, 304 Water St. S.
8/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 S. Highway 3
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 S. Highway
_______________
Scott
New Market
7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Scott County Library-Market Village, 100 J. Roberts Way
Prior Lake
7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Drive SE
7/27/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Road NW
Savage
7/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Road
7/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Family Vision Clinic, 4200 W. County Road 42
8/1/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 4725 W. Highway 13
Shakopee
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., All Saints Senior Living, 1880 Independence Drive
8/8/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Family Video, 1260 4th Ave. E.
_______________
Steele
Blooming Prairie
7/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Center, 138 Highway S.
Medford
8/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Medford School, 750 2nd Ave. SE
Owatonna
7/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Owatonna Hospital, 2250 26th St. NW
8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.
_______________
Wabasha
Lake City
7/27/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 213 N. Oak St.
7/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 213 N. Oak St.
Mazeppa
8/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 121 Maple St. NW
_______________
Wadena
Sebeka
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 100 Jefferson Ave. S.
Verndale
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Verndale Alliance Church, 109 Brown St.
Wadena
7/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, 17 5th St. SW
_______________
Waseca
New Richland
8/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Waseca
8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Video, 1101 2nd St. NE
8/3/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 115 4th St. SW
8/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.
_______________
Winona
Winona
8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Express Suites River Port Inn, 900 Bruski Drive
8/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martins Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway St.
8/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia
8/8/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Service Drive
8/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 625 E. 4th St.