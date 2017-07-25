American Red Cross Offering Incentive For Blood Donors

While thousands have answered the emergency call for blood and platelet donations, the American Red Cross says there continues to be a critical blood shortage.

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June.

Since the organization issued the call for donors earlier this month, they've seen a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments.

Still, the Red Cross says blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in.

To thank those that donate between July 26 and August 31, The Red Cross is giving out a $5 Target gift card. .