Former Minneapolis Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

A former Minneapolis police officer charged with assault for kicking a man in the face during a domestic disturbance call has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter is charged with third-degree assault. He's accused of kicking Mohamed Abdi Osman in May 2016 while Osman was on his hands and knees. The man suffered a broken nose and a brain injury.

Reiter's attorney says his client's use of force was legally justified. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2. Reiter entered his plea in Hennepin County court Monday.