Minnesota Officer Gets Unauthorized Fundraising Page Removed

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman this month has asked that an unauthorized GoFundMe page to raise money for him be taken down.

Officer Mohamed Noor's attorney says his client didn't authorize the fundraiser and asked that the page be removed.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett says Noor has also asked that any money raised be returned to donors.

Plunkett says his client ``did not authorize this, he did not provide the photograph which appears in the fundraiser and he is not the recipient of the funds.''

The page was removed by noon Tuesday. Plunkett says two similar pages have also been removed.

Noor is on paid leave while authorities investigate the July 15 killing of 40-year-old Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible rape.