MIDDAY EXPERT: How Social Media Impacts Mental Health

Dr. Lisa Hardesty, Clinical Psychologist with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about how social media impacts our mental health. Hardesty spoke about what kind of emotions are brought on by our social media presence, as well as which social media outlet has been shown to have more of an impact than others on mental health. She also has some tips for parents on what to watch for to know whether or not their child has been negatively impacted by social media.