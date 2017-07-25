Eastern Minnesota City Considers Proposed Asphalt Plant

Supporters of a proposed asphalt plant in an eastern Minnesota city say the development would generate jobs, but opponents say it's not worth the traffic, noise and odors from the facility.

Columbus City Council will vote Wednesday on a zoning change that would put Bituminous Roadways' asphalt plant one step closer to construction.

The company plans to send 250 trucks to construction sites daily after the plant is completed.

Running Aces Casino and Racetrack is near the proposed plant's location. Racetrack CEO Taro Ito says he doesn't want the trucks driving by his racetrack every day. He says City Council should conduct environmental impact studies before they vote.

Bituminous CEO Kent Peterson says the company has a good record of complying with environmental regulations.