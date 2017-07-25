Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change.

Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life."

The exam consists of a standard physical to make sure you're healthy and that everything is up to date.

Denke says, "Check in with you and make sure you're doing well, you're having good healthy habits, you're getting exercise, you're eating well but we also want to make sure that we counsel you on breast health, routine gynecology exams, also the importance of immunizations throughout the life time and just general aspects of aging that some of us may not know."

These exams are recommended yearly for women to allow time for you to check in with your doctor, make sure everything is up to date.

Denke says, "We recommend yearly exams in order to kind of check in with your doctor, make sure your health has been stable, no changes and also to make sure to go over your medications and decide if your medications you're on currently are the best ones for you."

--KEYC News 12