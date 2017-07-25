KEYC - C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
A few years ago  former MSU Maverick  Adam Thielen returned to Mankato for training camp with the Vikings.

He was on the practice squad his first year and now he's Minnesota's leading receiver.

Last season another former NSIC standout followed in Thielen's footsteps.

Augustana running back C.J. Ham made the practice squad.

This year he's willing to do whatever it takes to make the active roster.

Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.

This season the Duluth native is hoping to crack the final 53 man roster by being flexible and playing some fullback.

"I'm not strictly a fullback, not strictly a halfback, I'm just trying to make myself valuable and show the coaches that I'm coachable," said Ham.

"He's a running back for us, so we're going to try to use him in that fullback role at times. He's a good enough runner where you can hand him the ball in a one back setting so again for a fullback a lot like lineman, guys that play on the line of scrimmage, the physical nature of training camp will help sort out where this goes, but we're very pleased with what he's done to this point, and believe he's set himself up to have a good camp," said Pat Shurmur, Vikings offensive coordinator.

"That's something I really pride myself in is being physical, so I'm just excited to be able to put pads on and play fullback," said  Ham.

"Been good in pass protection a year ago when he had the pads on, but we never really got a chance to look at him at being a true lead blocker. That will be the biggest question for him, he's good coming out of the backfield, getting on the right guys, knowing where to be, when he's got to take on these big linebackers, that'll be the big test," said Mike Zimmer, Vikings head coach.

"I approach camp the same way I did last year, just work hard to earn my spot. Nothing's guaranteed, and I need to come out here and earn everything I get whether it's halfback, fullback or special teams," said Ham.

The Vikings have a couple options on offense this year which include either keeping another tight end or a halfback/fullback.

--KEYC News 12 Sports

