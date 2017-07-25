Amazing Race Supports YWCA

Area businesses and organizations came together for Mankato's own version of the CBS show 'The Amazing Race.'

There are 17 teams of four gathering at Busters for the start of the race to complete challenges across Mankato all to raise money for the YWCA.

Sponsors involved are in charge of deciding what they do for their challenge.

YWCA Director of Programs Amy Jordan says, "They will pick their own challenge, and they create something either fun or silly. A mental challenge or physical challenge. There's a wide variety of different challenges."

The winning group received Amazon Echos, trophies and bragging rights.

--KEYC News 12