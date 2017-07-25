Social Media Buzzing Over Potential North Mankato Roundabouts

Social media is buzzing after the North Mankato City Council announced the potential for three roundabouts.

Our facebook post comments show a majority of people are not in favor.

Amy says "I am against the idea of more roundabouts, especially the idea of placing 2 of them on Belgrade. The traffic is not busy enough, the area is not big enough, and the construction of these roundabouts would destroy the pretty scenery we have in North Mankato."

Adam says, "It's really not that bad driving on Belgrade, we lived on the 600 block for over 10 years. It's only congested during city events which makes sense."

The topic of roundabouts wasn't exciting for most, so I took to Belgrade Avenue to get one local business' side of it.

Y Barber Richmond Clark says, "I think there needs to be changes in the traffic but I don't think there needs to be roundabouts personally."

Changes being additional parking, and monitoring speeds and the four–way stops.

But Richard does say the idea for bump outs could be beneficial.

Clark says, "Pedestrian signs, even on the bump outs I could see that being beneficial for pedestrians. We have a lot of walk thru traffic that happens."

With traffic only backed up during times folks are going to and from work, roundabouts seem unnecessary and could be detrimental for businesses.

Clark says, "We require the traffic to go through here. We need people to see us whether it be just driving by, seeing us so they can mark it going forward or it's a destination for them so they know that they're going to come down here and need ease of access."

City Administrator John Harrenstein says the plan is a list of things that can be considered in the future.

Harrenstein says, "The traffic plan at this point in time does not mean any of the improvements are going to be pursued. For instance the most talked about roundabout on highway on the intersection of 169 and Belgrade. It's actually recommended to not precede and should only be considered if the bridge is reconstructed."

--KEYC News 12