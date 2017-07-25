Alex's House Expands To Help More With Road To Recovery

For people recovering from substance abuse issues, recovery doesn't end when they finish a treatment program.

Since 2015, Alex's House has provided a place for those still facing a long road to recovery for alcohol and drug addictions.



Alex's House Director of Operation Niki Tirivepi said, "They could be coming out of treatment programs, they could be coming out of incarceration and they need a place to be before they're able to reunite with their families or maybe get a place of their own, so we're filling that need."



Opening their first location in Waseca, the need for the service continued to grow to help people with substance abuse avoid a relapse.



Le Sueur County Judge Mark Vandelist said, "They would end up back in the same place that got them in trouble in the first place."



Le Sueur County Judge Mark Vandelist launched the county's drug court in early 2015, a rigorous two-year program providing a last chance to those facing addiction, so far graduating six participants and three more later this year.

Committed to the same goal, Vandelist encouraged Alex's House to open a second location.



Vandelist said, "We had some connections to Alex's House, some of our people went there and so we made a connection with them and by happenstance, we had a building here in Le Center."



Opening earlier this month at a former nursing home here in Le Center, the transitional sober housing facility will have a capacity for up to 21 people at a time, and for the family behind Alex's House, it's providing a service that's been part of a very long journey, hitting close to home.



Tirivepi said, "My brother struggled with addiction issues for quite some time and then he, unfortunately, passed away as well, so after that happened, we decided, we being me and my parents decided to see where we could serve that population."



Niki Tirivepi's brother Alex Berg has provided inspiration, helping other build success stories.



Tirivepi said, "From some of their lowest lows to reintegrating back into a place they want to be and being the people they want to be."

--KEYC News 12