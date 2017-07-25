Nicollet County Approves Sales Tax Increase For Road Projects

In a three–two decision July 25, the Nicollet County Board approves raising the sales tax to fund transportation related projects.

The half a percent sales tax will generate about $870,000 a year.

It would be used to help cover an annual shortfall of nearly $3 million to fund county road and bridge projects.

While opposing commissioners raised concerns about the impact on businesses and tax base, those in support say they need to take action since no solution is coming from the state.

Nicollet County Commissioner Jack Kolars said, "We've got a 20-year plan, $115–million in needs that our engineer has established, and that's going to continue to grow, and most of this is happening in rural Nicollet County."

A sales tax increase has been something the county has looked at since it became available in 2013, but it failed to pass in the past.

The sales tax increase will go into effect at the beginning of next years.

Blue Earth, Brown and Le Sueur Counties are among 27 that have imposed a sales tax for transportation.

Nicollet County also approved a wheelage tax increase two weeks ago for road work.

--KEYC News 12