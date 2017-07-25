Handling the Stray Cat Population

It happens all too often, a stray cat or kitten shows up on your doorstep. So what do you do when you're put in that position?

Many think you should call the Humane Society or simply drop them off. For these animals, neither one is the best option. By calling 9-1-1 and explaining it's not an emergency an officer will arrive and take the cat to impound, putting a lost pet on its way back home or finding a stray a forever home.



"They do what's called a stray hold and that's a minimum of five days so if no one claims the cats, then they come to us," manager of the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society Laurel Viera said.



The Humane Society urges people to not approach the cats if they appear feral. Calling for help is the best way to ensure the animal gets taken care of safely.



"If the people know it's an actual stray, we will help live trap it. So we will borrow the trap and explain to you how to do it. Usually we can have the people keep an eye on it so if the cat is in the cat trap, they can call us right away and we can come get the cat," Viera said.



Mankato is widely a no-kill city. So, if the cats are strays, the odds of a happy ending are highly likely.



"Even if they're feral cats there is a group that takes the feral cats and gets them fixed and gives shots and finds them homes out on a farm and we also do that," Viera added.



The Humane Society is working on new ordinances to provide food and shelter for spayed and neutered stray cats within the city. For more information on how to help in your area, visit our website.

--KEYC News 12