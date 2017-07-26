Trump To Bar Transgender Individuals From Armed Forces

Social media is buzzing after the North Mankato City Council announced the potential for three roundabouts.
One person is dead following a semi versus pickup truck accident in Sibley County.
It happens all too often, a stray cat or kitten shows up on your doorstep. So what do you do when you're put in that position?
A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.
Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
Since 2015, Alex's House has provided a place for those still facing a long road to recovery for alcohol and drug addictions.
If you’re planning to take Highway 22 north of Mankato Thursday, you’ll want to reroute.
