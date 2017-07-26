Mankato Woman Charged With Hiding Whereabouts Of Son

A Mankato woman is charged with allegedly hiding knowledge of the whereabouts of her son to avoid arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Danny Eugene Zuehlke had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a criminal sexual conduct case.

Officers went to the home of Zuehlke's mother, 66-year-old Marcia Kendall, of Mankato, who allegedly told police she hadn't seen or heard from him.

When police left the apartment, officers parked nearby and noticed Zuehlke drive by.

When approached, he allegedly told police he needed to take the groceries he bought back home to his mom.

Authorities say Zuehlke did not cooperate when they told him to put the groceries back in the car, and a chase ensued.

Kendall is charged with one felony count of aiding an offender.