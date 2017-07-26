Keeping Your Family Safe At Vikings Training Camp

If you're decking your family out in purple and gold and hoping to catch your favorite players in action at Training Camp, you'll want to plan ahead.

With heavy foot and vehicle traffic expected through early August, local authorities have some tips to ensure the safety of all fans who attend camp.

Police say it's best to have a family meeting place in mind and find someone in uniform right away if you get separated from the rest of your family.

Deputy Director Amy Vokal said, "One of the things that we would recommend as people come to the Vikings is really pre–plan your trip. The routes to the events are clearly marked. With small children using crosswalks."

As with any big event, authorities are urging the public to always report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.