Mankato Awarded $26,700 for Cleaning and Investigating Sites

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded local sites money. The Department awarded $4.6 million to 10 different sites in Minnesota. They say this will create or retain 1,323 jobs across the state.

These grants will be used to clean up or investigate contamination. Mankato was awarded with $26,700 in investigation funding for their 0.29–acre site.

City of Mankato Housing and Economic Development Coordinator Kristin Prososki says "It really helps up to continue with the efforts that a number of people have made already and redeveloping old town and revitalizing old town so this will allow us to really get a good grasp of any environmental issues if they exist on that site."

-KEYC News 12