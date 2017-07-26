SCC Receives $50K Grant for Training

A local college is receiving a grant from the state.





MTU Onsite Energy and South Central College Center for Business and Industry are getting a grant to the tune of nearly $50,000.

It'll help fund training for 40 employees.

The partnership is made possible through a $50,000 Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.





MTU Onsite Energy CEO Todd Riemann said, "We are already into that period so we have done a lot of work already with curriculum and setting up the meetings and scheduling employees so all that has already been started now we can take it to the next step and within the next couple weeks we will already be performing the training."



Through this program, $47 million has been awarded since 2011 to train more than 54,000 workers.

For more information on the grant go to www.southcentral.edu