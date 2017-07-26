Longtime Vikings Fan Makes 14 Hour Trek To Training Camp

Hundreds of fans flocked to the campus of MSU to catch the Vikings Vets check–in to this year's camp.

While many in attendance today bleed purple and gold ... one die–hard fan made a cross country journey.

Fan Milt Toratti says, "Ya ready for this? Okay. Here's the world's largest."

With his helmet and marker in hand...

And an old Budweiser helmet you'd find in the bars..

Toratti says, "I found it at a junk shop so I refitted it because you know everything I have is handmade."

Milt has one goal in mind..

Toratti says, "I gotta get this thing filled up."

But with a knack for standing out, he's not the least bit worried.

Toratti says, "And that's how you do it."

Born and raised on the Iron Range of Minnesota..

Since the start..

Milt has been with the Vikings.

Toratti says, "Went to the first camp in Bemidji, got a card signed by the very first Vikings draftee Tommy mason. I still have that card autographed at home. Got a couple other pieces from him since then too."

For this camp, Milt had to travel farther than normal..

Toratti says, "We drove in last night 800 miles from Cincinnati and here for a couple of days and then back home."

After failing health forced him to move closer to his son in Ohio.

Toratti says, "I wasn't going to come and I talked to the wife and she says the only way you're going to come down is if you have a body guard and handler."

So he grabbed his crew and made the 14 hour trek.

Toratti says, "I've got my posse back here."

But like they always say..

Toratti says, "Once a Viking always a Viking."

--KEYC News 12