BCA Collecting DNA Samples in Mankato Thursday

The BCA will hold a DNA collection opportunity in Mankato for family members of missing persons. Families who have not already done so may provide a DNA sample and information about their missing relative. The resulting DNA profile will be entered into missing person databases for comparison with unidentified remains.

To respect their privacy as they go through this very personal process, attendance at this opportunity is limited to families of the missing.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 2017 – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Earth County Justice Center

401 Carver Road, Mankato

BRING: Family members should bring the following items if available

Name of missing family member

Date of birth

Photos

Dental records

Items which may contain the missing person’s DNA (toothbrush, hairbrush, etc.)

Exact or approximate date and location they went missing

