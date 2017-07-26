Lemonade Stand For A Special Cause

A St. Peter 10-year-old has taken it upon herself to raise money to help her step-sister.

Livia Ladwig's five-year-old sister, Ariana suffers from epilepsy and after hearing her family discussing getting a dog, Livia came up with the idea to run a lemonade stand. The money will go toward buying a medical dog that can help detect when Ariana is going to have a seizure.

"When she sleeps she can't really breathe, and she has seven different kind of seizures. It will alert us before she has a seizure. It will make us feel more comfortable and safe," Livia said.

Her family isn't sure where they will be getting the medical dog and what the final cost will be. So far Livia has raised $340. She would like to keep her stand running all summer, then switch to selling hot chocolate in the winter to continue raising money.

