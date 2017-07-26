KEYC - Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

"Jake's Pizza, that's probably number one, I may even venture back to Mankato to get some Jake's Pizza for sure," said Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end.

For many players, Mankato's a place where it's all started by winning roster spots  and proving they belong in the league.

"This is my eighth training camp in Mankato, I'm the second longest tenured player here besides Brian Robison, so yeah I'm going to miss it, but that new Eagan facility is going to be awesome, top of the line, it's going to be hard to leave Mankato, but I'm going to love it because we'll have a new facility," said Everson Griffen, Vikings defensive end.

"It's kind of crazy, this is going to be my 10th camp here including college, so it's going to be a little different not coming to camp anymore, but I'm going to enjoy this last one. I love seeing the people that watched me throughout college, and into the NFL. It's fun to see all those people say hey I watched you in college, that's exciting for me, and I'm going to take advantage of it," said Adam Thielen, Vikings wide receiver.

"I definitely will miss Mankato, my rookie year I got to go to Gage Hall, and then I've been here ever since. Good memories, the town, university has been a great host for us, so we'll miss it," said Harrison Smith, Vikings safety.

"For me to go from 9 to 10 at night after the meetings to sit with Coach Zim and just bs or to spend time with the scouting staff, or to sit there with the coaches, I think that was the key of going away for training camp is getting together, and you can do it in one place," said Rick Spielman, Vikings general manager.

There's still plenty of time for fans to watch their favorite players at camp.

The Vikings hit the gridiron Thursday morning with a walkthrough at 10:30  and practice in the afternoon from 3 to 5.

--KEYC News 12 Sports

