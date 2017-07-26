Farmers And Rural Communities Talk 2018 Farm Bill

The nearly every five-year process to craft a new Farm Bill will enter full swing in 2018, but ahead of that work, representatives of agricultural groups are gathering the voices of farmers to hear their priorities.

U.S. lawmakers are starting to piece together the 2018 Farm Bill.

Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said, "The present Farm Bill expires in September of 2018. Congress is starting to hold some listening session around the county."

But groups representing agriculture including the Minnesota Farmers Union are also making the rounds to hear what farmers and rural communities want to see as the Farm Bill begins to take shape.

Wertish said, "What's working, what's not working. What do we need in rural America."

The 2014 law covers 12 areas including commodities, crop insurance and nutrition with programs like SNAP.

It authorized about a trillion dollars in federal spending over ten years, about two percent of the federal budget.

But as it comes up for discussion in Congress, it's also in the sights of lawmakers and the administration looking to slash spending.

National Farmers Union Senior Vice President of Public Policy Rob Larew said, "We need to make sure that there are not cuts, and that's cuts across the program, whether it's nutrition, whether it's crop insurance, whether it's dairy program."

At today's discussion, farmers pledged support for safety nets insurance programs with low commodity and dairy prices.

Larew said, "The number one thing that's on everybody's mind is the farm economy. Prices are low, there are a lot of pressures out there, so the most important thing is making sure that we don't go backward and in fact, that we strengthen the safety net for farmers out there, whether it's dairy farmers, grain prices, whatever."

A farm in attendance said, "Crop insurance is something a lot of grain farmers have to have."

Larew said, "Those fundamental pieces in there, not to ensure profit and so forth, but to provide stability."

Also discussed was the need for programs to help young farmers enter the industry, address issues from the last Farm Bill and conservation programs.

But it expands beyond farm fields to the rural communities, with the USDA Rural Development Program...

"It does water and waste water, it does business loans, it does libraries, hospitals, daycares," said a member of the discussion.

...And food assistance programs.

"Most people on SNAP would like nothing more than to be able to afford their own groceries and sometimes SNAP is that bridging program that gets them to be able to do that," said a member of the discussion.

Wertish said, "Farm Bill's a major piece of legislation that does a lot for rural Minnesota, not only farmers but the rural communities and it's an important to get people's input."

The session continues July 27 in Willmar.

--KEYC News 12