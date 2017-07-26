HS Student Puts On Science Camp For Young Girls

One Fairmont High School senior is paying it forward as she works for her final Girl Scout award....by putting on a science camp for young girls.



The past three days, girls in grades one through six have been learning different aspects of STEM.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students are grasping these concepts, through a number of activities.

The girl in charge of making this happen, says the purpose of this camp is to shine a light on an area that women often aren't associated with.



Senior Emma Koehler said "To bring awareness, especially for girls because a lot of STEM related jobs are male–dominated. So, I really wanted to inspire them and show them that are so many different cools things out there."



Around 80 girls signed up, meaning a lot of time and effort had to be put in to make this happen.

That dedication is one reason why these children are having a blast.



Mother Melanie Koehler said "This has been such a huge time commitment, but she's enjoyed it so much. She's gotten so much out of it, the girls seem to be having a great time, so that's really what matters. She wants to get them involved with fields that are not traditionally for women."



Throughout the camp, kids have gotten to make slime as well as build towers.

They even learned how 3D printing works and that even with a couple materials, you can make quite a bit.



6th grader Alexis Westrum said "That you can actually build almost anything with just one single battery and two wires."



This is the first STEM camp that has been installed at the school, and one teacher hopes the knowledge and experiences gathered this week will translate into more young women pursuing interests in science.



Fairmont HS Career and Technical Education Teacher Robert Bonin said "We feel like this will be a strong program for us as a school district to see these kids come back into our schools with a thirst for science, a thirst for engineering and a thirst in that math area."



Although this was only created to help Emma obtain her Girl Scout medal, the school hopes to sustain this program and put on camps like these in the future.

-KEYC 12