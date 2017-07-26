New Store To Replace JcPenney

JcPenney's will be closing on July 31st at the Five Lakes Centre Mall in Fairmont.



But a new business will soon occupy the space.



The store is having a mass sale in an attempt to get rid of all the items before it shuts the door.

The 51,000 thousand square foot building will eventually become home to Savewize, an online store that was established in 2010.

Slated to open in early September... This will be the company's first physical store, to enable customers to see products in person as opposed to browsing online.

This capability is why those in the area think this new addition will be beneficial.



Fairmont Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Dillard said "There are some of those things that people want to make sure they can touch and try on, if it's clothing, cosmetics, furniture even. You may be reluctant to make an online purchase. So, I believe this will give the consumer an advantage."



Clothing, cosmetics, and furniture will be the priority of the new establishment, but officials say other departments could be added.

-KEYC 12