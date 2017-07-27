Motorist Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Driving Car Off Bridge In Minneapolis

A driver his killed and his passenger is critically injured after their vehicle drove off a bridge and started on fire in Hennepin County.

It happened just before 10 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Floyd Cunningham, of Minneapolis, was northbound on Washington Avenue North in Minneapolis when he lost control and drove over the guard rail of the 41st Avenue bridge.

Authorities say the vehicle then crashed onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 below and started on fire.

Both Cunningham and his passenger-37-year-old Lancha Robertson, of Minneapolis, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the hospital. Robertson suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.