Fire Official:18-Year-Old Man Killed On Ohio State Fair Ride

JcPenney's will be closing on July 31st at the Five Lakes Centre Mall in Fairmont. But a new business will soon occupy the space.
A Mankato woman is charged with allegedly hiding knowledge of the whereabouts of her son to avoid arrest.
A driver his killed and his passenger is critically injured after their vehicle drove off a bridge and started on fire in Hennepin County.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded local sites money.
Tribal leaders of a northern Minnesota reservation have declared its heroin and opiate epidemic a public health emergency
Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
St. Paul police have arrested a woman on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg by a 7-year-old
