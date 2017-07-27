Fire Official:18-Year-Old Man Killed On Ohio State Fair Ride

A Columbus fire official says the man killed after an ``aggressive thrill ride'' fell apart at the Ohio State Fair was 18.

A Columbus Division of Fire spokesman says the seven people injured Wednesday night on the Fire Ball ride range in age from 13 to 41.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said early Thursday it's treating three people, two in critical condition and one in serious condition.

The fair is reopening Thursday with rides not operating until they're deemed safe.