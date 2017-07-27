Victim Of Minneapolis Stabbing Dies, Homicide Charges Filed

Minneapolis police say a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed during a robbery earlier this month has died.

The July 15 stabbing happened in a parking ramp.

Forty-four-year-old Benjamin Love was arrested in the case, and charges against him were upgraded Wednesday to include second-degree murder.

Love is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on $1 million bail. Court records show he's being represented by public defender Lindsay Siolka. Her voicemail said she was out of the office and a message was not immediately returned Monday.

The victim's name as not yet been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.