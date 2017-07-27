Farm Rescue Hauling Hay For Drought-Impacted Ranchers

The Farm Rescue nonprofit in the northern Plains is coming to the aid of ranchers affected by drought.

The organization is transporting hay free of charge to producers in need in the Dakotas and Montana. All three states have been hit hard by drought this summer.

The free hay hauling will continue until money for the effort runs out. The nonprofit also is accepting donated or discounted hay.

North Dakota-based Farm Rescue does physical labor for farmers in need in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and eastern Montana. Volunteer-based services including crop planting and harvesting, haying, hay bale-hauling and grain-hauling.