Fines Increasing For School Bus Stop Arm Violations

The state is increasing fines those drivers to fail to stop for school buses dropping off or picking up children.

Beginning August 1st, The Department of Public Safety says the fine will increase from $300 to $500.

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the flashing lights are activated and crossing arm is fully extended.

In the past six years, law enforcement across the state wrote nearly 9,000 stop arm violation citations.

DPS says Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.

Authorities say the best way to be aware of your surroundings at all times is to put the distractions away.