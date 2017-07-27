Virus Causes Carp Kill on Lake Elysian

The DNR has determined the cause of a fish kill on Lake Elysian last month.



Officials say Koi Herpes Virus (KHV) likely introduced by the release of an ornamental koi or pet goldfish is behind the death of thousands of common carp in the lake.

This is the state's first recorded case of the virus in the wild fish population.

The agency initially thought a bacteria was to blame but further testing found the virus.

The DNR says the release of pet fish is not only dangerous but deadly.

They add to drain water from boats and dispose of bait to prevent the spread of like diseases.

--KEYC News 12