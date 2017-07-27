Minnesota Restaurants Raise Tabs To Cover Health Insurance

JcPenney's will be closing on July 31st at the Five Lakes Centre Mall in Fairmont. But a new business will soon occupy the space.
A driver his killed and his passenger is critically injured after their vehicle drove off a bridge and started on fire in Hennepin County.
A Mankato woman is charged with allegedly hiding knowledge of the whereabouts of her son to avoid arrest.
A Columbus fire official says the man killed after an ``aggressive thrill ride'' fell apart at the Ohio State Fair was 18. A Columbus Division of Fire spokesman says the seven people injured Wednesday night on the Fire Ball ride range in age from 13 to 41.
St. Paul police have arrested a woman on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg by a 7-year-old
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded local sites money.
Tribal leaders of a northern Minnesota reservation have declared its heroin and opiate epidemic a public health emergency
