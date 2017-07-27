Minnesota Restaurants Raise Tabs To Cover Health Insurance

A group of Minneapolis restaurants are planning to charge customers more in an effort to offset the rising cost of health insurance for employees.

Restaurant owner Kim Bartmann has decided to add a 3 percent surcharge to customers' tabs starting Friday. Restaurants affected include Barbette, Red Stag, Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat's Tap, Tiny Diner and The Bird.

Bartmann says she's being clear about the surcharge and its purpose instead of subtly raising prices on menu items. She says the cost of health insurance has been increasing the past few years and that her restaurants can't keep up with the increases.

Bartmann has offered health care coverage to anyone working 25 hours or more at her restaurants since 1993.