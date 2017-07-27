Crews Battle House Fire Near Lafayette

Fire crews spent late Thursday morning and early afternoon fighting a house fire near Lafayette.

Crews were called to the home on County Road 15 in rural Lafayette around 11:00 Thursday morning.

Initial calls were for a fire in the kitchen.

KEYC News 12's Shawn Loging is on the scene and says fire crews from Lafayette, Courtland and the New Ulm Rural Fire Association were on scene, as well as the Nicollet County Sheriff's Department.

--KEYC NEWS 12