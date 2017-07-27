KEYC - Arrest Made in Recent Redwood County Burglaries

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection with multiple burglaries late last month.
The Sheriff's Office made the arrest on Tuesday. Authorities say additional arrests and charges may follow.
Rural farm sites and a sports facility were victim to burglaries in June.
The names of the suspects are being withheld until they're charged.
The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for reporting suspicious activity.